Published 8:52 PM, September 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Younger and younger kids are trying to emulate Steph Curry's unlimited range on the basketball court but unknown to many, the NBA superstar himself wasn't allowed to shoot three-pointers when he was a child.

Curry's father, Dell, bared that he refrained from letting a young Steph light it up from deep in order to get rid of bad shooting habits.

"Make sure you make them shoot in the paint," Dell said before thousands of hoop fans at the Mall of Asia Arena who went to see Steph in the flesh during the Manila leg of his Under Armour Asia Tour on Friday, September 7.

"Steph, we didn't allow him to shoot threes until he's about 9 or 10 so make sure you have good practice habits. But most importantly, make sure you have fun."

The practice has obviously worked wonders for the man now considered by many players and analysts as the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Four years into his NBA career, Steph already set the NBA record for three-pointers made in a season with 272 – eclipsing Ray Allen's previous record of 269.

That didn't end there as the baby-faced assassin shattered three-point shooting records one after the other to the point that he was his own competition.

He sank 286 treys by the end of 2014-15 for a new NBA record then surpassed that again by drilling a whopping 402 triples during the 2015-2016 season.

Among the Top 5 seasons of three-pointers made by a player, all but one are from Steph, with his buddy and Splash Brother Klay Thompson taking fourth place with 276 triples.

As a result, Steph has now won three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors and two league Most Valuable Player awards – including one that was unanimously voted.

"Basketball in the NBA is a long season – 82 games, a lot of practices, a lot of travel. You have to love to play the game because if you don't, you'll get bored at it and you won't continue to work," the older Curry said.

"But to be a two-time MVP, three-time champion, you have to love what you do and love to entertain the fans all over the world."

Ask Dell – also a bona fide sniper in his prime – who's the better shooter between him and Steph and he'll give you an answer in a heartbeat.

"I got to give it to him (Steph). He's already made a lot more threes than I did in my 16-year career." – Rappler.com