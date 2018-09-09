In his three-day stay in Manila, the two-time NBA MVP was a busy man

MANILA, Philippines – Vising the Philippines for the second time, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was a busy man.

After arriving in the country late night Thursday, September 6, the three-time NBA champ immediately buckled down to work the day after as he engaged in a two-hour workout at the Kerry Sports Manila in Bonificio Global City in Taguig.

Shortly after, Curry addressed the media to discuss his aspirations for the upcoming NBA season but not without getting a taste of Filipino cuisine first. Admittedly a sweet tooth, he gobbled down on a serving of halo-halo.

Curry told the media what his proudest NBA moment is and how he spent the offseason after capping off his ninth season with another title.

Touring inside the jeep after the press conference, Curry traveled to the Mall of Asia Arena to grace the Under Armour Southeast Asia 3x3 finals, which was won by the Philippines in the women's division and Singapore in men's play.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player then participated in obstacle challenge but was beaten by PBA veteran Peter June Simon in the finals. (WATCH: PJ Simon bests Steph Curry in obstacle challenge)

Teaming up with father Dell Curry, Steph dominated the two-man shooting challenge and defeated the pair of former PBA star Willie Miller and his son in the finals. (READ: Dell Curry didn't let Steph shoot 3s as a kid. Here's why)

Curry's visit didn't end there as he joined UAAP athletes during the opening ceremony of Season 81 last Saturday, September 8, to lead the oathtaking. (WATCH: Steph Curry leads UAAP Season 81 oath of sportsmanship)

As he left the country, he told his Filipino fans that he hopes to come back with probably "another couple championships." – Rappler.com