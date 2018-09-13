Breanna Stewart stars as the Seattle Storm complete a title-series sweep of the Washington Mystics

Published 2:25 PM, September 13, 2018

LOS ANGELES, United States – Breanna Stewart scored 30 points and took home the finals MVP award as the Seattle Storm claimed their third WNBA title with a 98-82 win over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, September 12.

The Storm completed the three-game sweep of the Mystics in the best-of-five series with a convincing victory in front of a crowd of about 9,000 at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Stewart added the playoff MVP to her trophy case after winning the same award for the regular season.

Stewart scored 17 points to help Seattle take a 47-30 halftime lead. In the three games she averaged 25.6 points for the Storm who also won league titles in 2004 and 2010.

Natasha Howard added a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds while veteran Sue Bird had 10 points and 10 assists in the win.

Elena Delle Donne scored 23 points and Kristi Toliver scored 20 points for the Mystics. – Rappler.com