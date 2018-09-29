Cleveland center Tristan Thompson says the Cavs still see themselves as 'a playoff team'

Published 11:56 AM, September 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Cleveland center Tristan Thompson insists the Cavaliers are still the team to beat in the NBA Eastern Conference, despite the departure of superstar LeBron James.

"We're still four-time Eastern Conference champions," Thompson told reporters at a Cavs practice on Thursday, September 27. "Until you take us down from that, teams ain't got much to say.

"Boston, Philly, they ain't got much to say. Boston had home court in Game 7 and lost. Philly, they almost got swept. Toronto, we already know that story. Until someone takes us down, there's not much they can really say. Not to me.

"Even though LeBron's gone, we still have a very talented ballclub. We still see ourselves as a playoff team."

Thompson, 27, echoed comments from Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue on Media day on Monday.

Asked to tip an Eastern Conference favorite now that James has landed with the Los Angeles Lakers Lue shot back: "We haven't lost yet, have we?"

Cleveland reached a fourth straight NBA Finals last season by downing the Celtics in Game 7 of the East finals.

Cleveland had swept the Raptors in the conference semifinals when Boston beat the 76ers in 5 games.

The young 76ers squad featuring Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are only expected to be better this season. The Celtics will be bolstered by the return of injured Gordon Hawyard and Kyrie Irving.

Nevertheless, Thompson said the current crop of Cavs players – including veterans Kevin Love and JR Smith, are determined to remain a factor in the East, saying James had "prepped us for this moment so when it's time for guys to part ways we were prepared and we were mentally ready for that challenge." – Rappler.com