The Boston Celtics drop their NBA preseason opening game to the Charlotte Hornets even as Gordon Hayward returns from injury

Published 1:09 PM, September 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward says just getting back on the court Friday felt like a victory after scoring 10 points in his first NBA game in almost a year.

"Been waiting a long time to lace back up and get out there with the guys," said Hayward, who suffered a scary leg injury in the Celtics' season opener last October 17.

"I don't think I was playing my best basketball. But I was having fun out there."

Despite Hayward's return, the Celtics dropped their NBA preseason opener to the Charlotte Hornets 104-97 on Friday, September 28 (Saturday, September 29, Manila time) at the Dean E. Smith Center arena in Chappel Hill, North Carolina.

Hayward finished with 10 points in his first game since that serious injury in Cleveland in which he broke his fibula and dislocated his ankle.

Hayward started at forward for the Celtics alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Kyrie Irving.

"I missed him," said Irving of Hayward, who wasted no time scoring his first points in front of a crowd of 18,000. Hayward delivered an easy basket early in the 1st quarter after grabbing an offensive rebound. He finished 2-of-7 from the field in just over 20 minutes of playing time.

Irving, who suffered a 2017-18 season-ending injury on March 11 when he hurt his knee, also made his return. Irving finished with just 9 points.

"I thought there were a lot of great talking and teaching points in this game," said Boston coach Brad Stevens. "It's a reminder of how hard it is to win in this league."

Jeremy Lamb scored 15 points for Charlotte, which finished with 7 players in double figures.

France's Tony Parker made his debut with Charlotte, after 17 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

Parker missed all 3 shots he attempted and went scoreless on the night.

Cody Zeller scored 13 points and Kemba Walker made 12 for the Hornets.

Brown hit for 14 points and Marcus Morris had 12 for Boston.

Boston led by as many as 20 points in the 1st half but finished a dismal 9-of-47 from three-point range overall.

Charlotte used a huge third-quarter run to enter the fourth trailing 84-81.

Boston got back up by 4 with 6 minutes remaining in the game, but the Hornets closed it out on a 17-6 run, which was highlighted by a pair of dynamic dunks from rookie Miles Bridges.

"I'm just proud of the guys, proud of how they stuck in the game," said Hornets new head coach James Borrego. – Rappler.com