NBA superstar LeBron James says he doesn't need much preseason action to get ready

Published 10:01 AM, September 30, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Los Angeles Lakers fans will get a first chance to see newly acquired superstar LeBron James playing in the team's purple and gold in a preseason game on Sunday, September 30 – but if they blink they could miss it.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton confirmed in comments on the team's website on Saturday that four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James will play in the exhibition opener against the Denver Nuggets in San Diego.

"It will be more than one and less than 48," Walton said of how many minutes James might play.

At practice earlier this week James indicated that even with a new team he didn't think he needed too much preseason action at this stage of his career.

"I don't need preseason games to get ready," he said.

James played just one preseason game last year for the Cleveland Cavaliers as he recovered from a left ankle injury. Over the past 3 years he has made just 6 preseason appearances.

James, 33, joined the Lakers in July on a four-year, $154 million deal sealed just weeks after his Cavs were beaten by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the third time in 4 years.

He arrives in Los Angeles with the Lakers desperately trying to regain their former glory after several years of decline. The Lakers have failed to make the playoffs for 5 straight seasons. – Rappler.com