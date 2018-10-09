Both players are slapped with fines for an ugly scuffle during the 1st quarter of Cleveland's home victory over Boston

Published 10:03 AM, October 09, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Cleveland Cavaliers swingman JR Smith were each fined Monday, October 8 (Tuesday, Manila time) by the NBA for their roles in an on-court altercation, the league announced.

Smart was fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court incident during an altercation in which he was ejected. Smith was fined $15,000 for initiating the confrontation.

The incident took place with 3:38 remaining in the 1st quarter of Cleveland's 113-102 home victory over Boston late Saturday, October 6.

Smith and Australian forward Aron Baynes of the Celtics became entangled and exchanged shoves, with Smart entering the scuffle by pushing Smith from behind.

Both Smart and Smith had to be restrained from escalating the situation.

JR Smith and Marcus Smart was about to throw hands NBA is back! pic.twitter.com/4TBLbkv1tR — NBA Inside Stuff (@NBAInside_Stuff) October 7, 2018

Smart was whistled for a technical foul and ejected. Smith was issued a technical foul for shoving Baynes.

The Celtics, who were ousted from the NBA playoffs by Cleveland in last season's Eastern Conference final, will not face the Cavaliers in the regular season until November 30.

The Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals in each of the past four seasons, but that was with four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James, who departed Cleveland in the off-season to join the Los Angeles Lakers. – Rappler.com