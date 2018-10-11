Jimmy Butler challenges the Timberwolves starters and defeats them with the team's 3rd string players in practice

Published 12:58 PM, October 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The saga of disgruntled Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler shows no sign of ending with the start of the NBA season less than a week away.

Timberwolves players confirmed Wednesday, October 10 (Thursday, Manila time) that Butler, still technically part of the team since requesting a trade almost a month ago, practiced with the team for the first time since then – although they shied away from commenting on an ESPN report that Butler tore into both teammates and executives, as well as coach Tom Thibodeau.

"He was around," Timberwolves veteran Anthony Tolliver cautiously told reporters. "That's really all I've got to say about that."

Added Jeff Teague: "I've seen him."

ESPN, citing unnamed league sources, said Butler "went out of his way" to challenge young T'Wolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins and told general manager Scott Layden "You can't win without me."

After reported talks between the Heat and Timberwolves on a deal to send Butler to Miami, the New York Times reported that the Florida club had offered fourth-year swingman Josh Richardson and a protected first-round draft pick as part of a package for Butler.

ESPN reports that the Heat "remain interested in restarting talks with Minnesota."

In the meantime, Timberwolves players insisted Wednesday that the situation surrounding Butler wouldn't be a distraction and his departure wouldn't do significant damage.

"I learned from a very early age, don't focus on that stuff because that will ultimately distract you," Tolliver said. "I'm just focused on myself, focused on the guys who are here. Whether he's here or not, we'll just focus on who is here.

"Whenever opening night happens, we'll go out there and play with who we've got." – Rappler.com