Published 1:24 PM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors escaped an Oklahoma City Thunder side that played minus Russell Westbrook, 108-100, in the opening night of the 2018-19 NBA season on Tuesday, October 16 (Wednesday, October 17, Manila time) at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Stephen Curry erupted for 32 points on top of 8 rebounds and 9 assists as the Warriors kicked off their quest for a third straight championship with a victory.

Kevin Durant also knocked in key baskets in the final stretch to finish with 27 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for the Warriors.

The Thunder sat out former MVP Westbrook, who's still recovering from the arthroscopic surgery he had on his right knee in September.

Paul George paced the Thunder with 27 points and Dennis Schroder also had 21 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

