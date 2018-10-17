Winning a third NBA title in the last 4 season, Golden State takes it up a notch with its newest championship ring

Published 4:35 PM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Of course, the Golden State Warriors' newest championship ring has to be a special one.

Winning a third NBA title in the last 4 seasons, the Warriors took it up a notch and presented a reversible championship ring – the first of its kind in league history – to its players and coaching staff on Wednesday, October 17.

First look! Dubs 2018 NBA Championship Rings by Jason of Beverly Hills!!! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/jTObw4mVcT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 17, 2018

The head of the ring, which could be detached from the ring band, has a centerpiece that can be flipped from a blue to white – two of Warriors' primary colors.

Each side of the centerpiece has 74 sapphires and diamonds to represent the Warriors' combined number of wins in the regular season and the playoffs.

When the top is twisted off, Golden State's 'Strength in Numbers' slogan can be seen carved on a gold plate.

First reversible championship ring ever! Jason of Beverly Hills coming through with some innovative work in the championship hardware department. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/wlxCXZQuQw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 17, 2018

It doesn't end there.

There are 56 stones embedded on the side of the ring to signify the number of years the Warriors have been in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Players' surname and jersey numbers are also inscribed, making each ring unique.

Golden State began its chase for a three-peat with a 108-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunders. – Rappler.com