As the Hornets celebrate their 30th year in the league, former NBA stars Muggsy Bogues and Glen Rice will be among the legends the team will honor this season

Published 3:45 PM, October 18, 2018

CHARLOTTE, USA – The second night of 2018-2019 NBA Opening Week had one of the league’s 1988 expansion teams showing off a classic look.

As part of the night’s festivities, the Hornets wore a throwback of the first uniforms when the team debuted back in the 1988-1989 season. Dubbed as the White Classic uniform, it was worn by the team from 1988 to 1997.

The public also saw the classic Hornets logo as the franchise celebrates its 30th year in the league.

Fans in attendance received opening night t-shirts as well.

As part of their Classic Night celebration, the team will honor some of their legends later in the season.

The 5-foot-3 Muggsy Bogues – the shortest player to ever play in league history and thrilled fans with his exciting play – is set to be honored on December 14. Glen Rice, a three-time All Star when he was with the Hornets, will be feted on January 19, 2019. – Rappler.com