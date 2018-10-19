Standing at 7-foot-3, the Serbian giant doesn't even need to jump to slam it home

MANILA, Philippines – As a basketball player, being blessed with height higher than 6 feet tall is already a blessing.

And then there are behemoths like the Los Angeles Clippers' 7-foot-3 center Boban Marjanovic.

A huge fan favorite from his days with the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons, the Serbian giant has taken a turn to Hollywood to play for the retooling Clippers franchise.

In the Clips' first game of the season against the Denver Nuggets, Marjanovic showed exactly why he is so beloved wherever he goes. Early in the 4th quarter, he got loose for an easy dunk and did this:

It was so nice, he did it twice.

Boban has had enough of these mortals pic.twitter.com/2fUyRYphRp — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 18, 2018

The captions said it all. The 6-foot-11 Mason Plumlee and 6-foot-10 Juancho Hernangomez both contested his dunks but still looked like hapless kids in the end.

In fact, the hanging force of Marjanovic's entire 290-pound frame was so great that the rim broke to the side and had to be realigned.

In just 18 minutes, the Big Boban finished with 18 points and 8 rebounds in a 98-107 loss.

Unfortunately, for those who are already imagining scenarios where Marjanovic would be the second coming of Shaquille O’Neal, Marjanovic has to be used sparingly because he doesn't have enough stamina to support his mountainous build. His greatest strength is also is greatest weakness.

As such, the 30-year old wrecking ball has regularly been relegated as a third-string center and is limited to just 8.9 minutes a game in his 4-year career.

Still, as this game proved, those are 8.9 minutes worth paying a ticket for. – Rappler.com