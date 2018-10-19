Damian Lilllard and the Portland Blazers finish strong against LeBron James and the Lakers

Published 1:23 PM, October 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James got off to a roaring start but the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled the NBA superstar's Los Angeles Lakers debut with a 128-119 victory on Thursday, October 18 (Friday, October 19, Manila time) at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Damian Lilllard dropped 28 points on top of 6 rebounds and 4 assists and Nik Stauskas pumped in 24 as the Blazers pulled away from the tight duel midway in the 4th quarter, 114-104.

James – who unleashed two monster dunks in the first 3 minutes of the game – wrapped up his much anticipated debut with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

CJ McCollum also chipped in 21 points and Jusuf Nurkic scored 16 for the Blazers, whose 8-0 run sparked a breakaway, 91-85, in the second half.

Before the tipoff, the Blazers honored longtime team owner Paul Allen, who died this week.

– Rappler.com