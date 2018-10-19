There's no winning start for LeBron James but he still lives up to the hype

Published 1:59 PM, October 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's the moment all Lakers fans have been waiting for.

LeBron James finally dons the purple and gold in the regular season, but unfortunately in losing fashion as the Los Angeles Lakers failed to quell the hot hands of Damian Lillard and Nik Strauskas of the Portland Trailblazers.

Despite the 119-128 loss, LeBron still lived up to the hype.

Portland had no choice but to welcome the start of the "LABron" era in their home court as King James made his first bucket off a steal and a one-handed slam.

But the dunking party didn't end there as he made another one off a drive for back-to-back jams.

Aside from stuffing the stat sheet with a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds, LeBron also made his leadership felt in his pep talks to the young Lakers team.

"Anytime y'all fall, stay down. Your brother'll come pick you up," said LeBron during a huddle.

Welcome to LeBron's TED Talk pic.twitter.com/O0kjwNht3j — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) October 19, 2018

It may not be the best start for the Lakers, but remember, LeBron had led his teams to the NBA Finals in the last 8 seasons. – Rappler.com