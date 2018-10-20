The controversial star was greeted with both disapproval and admiration as the Timberwolves played at home for the first time in the 2018-2019 NBA season

MANILA, Philippines – It has been a love-hate relationship between Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The controversial star was greeted with both disapproval and admiration as the Timberwolves played at home for the first time in the 2018-2019 NBA season on Friday, October 19 (Saturday, October 20, Manila time).

From getting booed when he was introduced against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Butler was showered with "MVP" chants by fans as the Timberwolves notched their first win with a 131-123 triumph.

Jimmy Butler met with boos in Minnesota during intro pic.twitter.com/n2m9y44H1V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2018

Butler has been criticized by the Timberwolves hopeful for asking for a trade last month and expressing his discontent with the performance of some of the team's starters, notably Karl Anthony-Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

That's why it's no surprise when he was booed by fans in Minnesota's home-opener.

But booing turned into cheers as the 29-year-old finished with 33 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocks to lead the Timberwolves over the winless Cavaliers.

In the 2nd quarter, Butler even received "MVP" chants as he iced his freebies that gave the Minnesota a double-digit lead.

Jimmy Butler got boos when he was announced in Minnesota ...



Then got M-V-P chants at the free throw line pic.twitter.com/INq5Vqz9eC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2018

Apparently, Butler doesn't really mind the jeers.

"As long as you know that my heart and my mind are in the right place, and I do everything to win, do everything for my guys, I'm cool. ... Just keep booing me."

—@JimmyButler pic.twitter.com/NMKMNJdTBC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 20, 2018

– Rappler.com