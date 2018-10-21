Memphis forward JaMychal Green will be out for a month

Published 11:22 AM, October 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw and could be out of the lineup for a month, the NBA club announced on Saturday, October 21.

The 28-year-old American suffered the injury after taking an elbow to the face in Friday's 131-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

"Green suffered a broken jaw during the third quarter of yesterday's game against the Hawks," a spokesman for the team said.

In 14 minutes of playing time in the season home opener, Green scored 6 points. In two games, he is averaging 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The loss of Green opens the door for Memphis to get rookie Jaren Jackson into the starting lineup.

The No. 4 overall pick in June's NBA Draft had 24 points and 7 rebounds in the Grizzlies' victory over Atlanta.

Green averaged 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds in 55 games for the Grizzlies last season. – Rappler.com