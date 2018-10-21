Punches were thrown late in the game that led to the ejection of Houston's Chris Paul and Los Angeles' Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James home-game debut turned quite chaotic.

The Houston Rockets kept LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers winless in two games, 124-115, in a fight-marred NBA match at the Staples Center on Saturday, October 20 (Sunday, October 21, Manila time).

Houston's Chris Paul and Los Angeles' Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram got ejected as they figured in a scuffle with just 4:13 minutes left in the game.

The melee started with Ingram shoving James Harden, which led to several players jawing at each other, including Rondo and Paul.

Paul then poked Rondo in the eye as Rondo responded with a mean punch. Paul threw punches as well and Ingram again joined in the fray in the full-blown fight.

Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo have been ejected after throwing blows in L.A. pic.twitter.com/s28TT81eys — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2018

Harden powered the Rockets with a game-high 36 points and Paul had a sensational outing of 28 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists before getting thrown out.

James dropped 24 points to pace the Lakers, who absorbed their second straight loss at home after opening the season with a road-game loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, 128-119.

Suspensions will likely be handed.

With the NBA’s Kiki VanDeWeghe on the scene at Staples, investigation into Rockets-Lakers fight is underway tonight and there is potential for suspensions as soon as Sunday, league source tells ESPN. Rockets play Clippers on a back-to-back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2018

