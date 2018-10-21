Impersonators of James' former teammate and coach show up at the Staples Arena holding banners convincing 'The King' to return home in Cleveland

Published 2:35 PM, October 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There were familiar faces from the Cleveland Cavaliers who just wouldn't miss LeBron James home debut as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sort of.

Impersonators of James' former teammate JR Smith and former coach Tyronn Lue showed up at the Staples Arena holding banners convincing "The King" to return home in Cleveland.

Smith's impersonator was referring to his botched rebound play that cost the Cavaliers Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. (READ: JR Smith admits blunder, vows tighter focus for NBA Finals)

Missing the chance to win the series-opener, Cleveland was swept in the championship series and James saw his Finals record drop to 3-6.

After leading the Cavaliers to one NBA title and 5 Finals appearances, the 33-year-old superstar decided to move into the Western Conference and join the young Lakers squad.

Although James and the Lakers remained winless in two games following a fight-marred 115-124 loss to the Houston Rockets, at least "JR Smith" and "Tyronn Lue" provided comic relief.

Like the Lakers, the Cavaliers have yet to barge into the winning column after dropping their first two games. – Rappler.com