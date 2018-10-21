The former Lakers member warns others not to mess with the usually silent Brandon Ingram

Published 3:05 PM, October 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson was on roll on Twitter when the basketbrawl between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets broke out at the Staples Center on Saturday, October 20 (Sunday, October 21, Manila time).

After Brandon Ingram was ejected together with Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul, Clarkson just had to tweet out his support for his former teammate.

bi i love you lil bro — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) October 21, 2018

In a deleted tweet, Clarkson – who spent some time with Ingram in the young Lakers squad – warned others that they shouldn't mess around with the 6-foot-9 forwad despite his silent disposition.

In the footage, Ingram initiated the fight after shoving James Harden. Lance Stephenson then came to help pacify the altercation by calming Ingram down.

Rondo, Chris Paul, and Brandon Ingram throwing punches. Craziness in LA.



(via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/tmDkn8golm — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) October 21, 2018

However, as Ingram was walking away, Rondo and Paul had their own melee which caused him to rush back from halfcourt to land a punch on CP3.

Just look at that wingspan.

That Ingram punch looks like some superhero stuff. Like he's super elastic pic.twitter.com/oCO6YaNbeF — Diaz de los muertos (@iamHectorDiaz) October 21, 2018

With all the buzz surrounding both teams after the brawl, maybe basketball can be the world's best sport now, at least for Clarkson.

