Houston's James Harden says teammate Chris Paul only stood up for himself

Published 4:53 PM, October 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Houston Rockets’ Chris Paul and Los Angeles Lakers’ Rajon Rondo were the main combatants in the stunning brawl that broke out between the two teams right in the opening week of the 2018-2019 NBA season at the Staples Center on Saturday, October 20 (Sunday, October 21, Manila time).

"It escalated pretty quickly but besides that I am happy we got our first win," said Houston superstar James Harden, adding that Paul said Rondo spit on him.

"As a man the only thing you can do is stand up for yourself."

Paul and Rondo were ejected along with the Lakers’ Brandon Ingram after they were involved in a wild melee that saw punches thrown on both sides. (READ: Rockets deal LeBron, Lakers 2nd loss in fight-marred game)

"I figured it had broken up. I looked down at my clipboard to figure out what play to run next and I looked back up and there was mayhem going on," said Lakers coach Luke Walton.

Carmelo believes a spitting incident occurred before the Lakers-Rockets fight. pic.twitter.com/o0eUuf5MDk — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2018

Before the Rockets seized control late for a 124-115 win, the game was halted at the 4:13 mark as Ingram started the fiasco by pushing Harden in the back.

Several players started thrash talking and Paul stuck his finger in Rondo's face and pushed him hard.

Rondo answered with a roundhouse left, Paul then missed with a right but connected with a hard left of his own.

Ingram then came back for a sucker punch from behind on an unsuspecting Rockets player.

"I saw it from a distance. It was very heated stuff," said Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.

Lakers’ new superstar LeBron James played the role of the peacemaker, grabbing Paul from behind and dragging him away from the melee.

Suspensions are expected to be handed to the 3 ejected players. – Rappler.com