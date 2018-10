'We are going to have some early troubles. Nobody said it was going to be easy,' says LeBron James

Published 5:27 PM, October 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James's home debut with the Los Angeles Lakers ended on a sour note as the Houston Rockets seized control late for a 124-115 win in a physical contest at Staples Center on Saturday, October 20 (Sunday, October 21, Manila time).

James finished with 24 points and 5 assists but the Lakers couldn't stop the Rockets' dynamic duo of James Harden and Chris Paul, who combined for 64 points.

Harden finished with 36 points and Paul delivered 28 and 10 assists before he was ejected in the 4th quarter for figuring in late brawl. (READ: Rockets deal LeBron, Lakers 2nd loss in fight-marred game)

"We were right there. It was a one-point game and we had an opportunity to win the game," said James.

"I am not disappointed at all. We are going to have some early troubles. Nobody said it was going to be easy."

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James signed with the Lakers 3 months ago after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to 4 straight NBA final appearances, including their first championship in 2016.

Saturday's loss left James still searching for his first win as a Laker. In his season-opening game on Thursday in Portland, James scored 26 points in a 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

"We had some miscues, we had some missed shots, that's the way the cookie crumbles," James said.

James was introduced to the sold out crowd of 19,000 by Lakers announcer Lawrence Tanter: "The other forward is number 23, his 16th campaign, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, LeBron James!"

The Rockets scored the first 7 points before James scored on his first shot attempt, cutting Houston's lead to 5 two minutes into the game. James introduced himself to the Laker fanatics with an 18-foot pull up jumper.

A minute later he tried his first three-pointer from 26 feet but it bounced away.

It was a more reserved start than the one he had on Thursday when he delivered back-to-back, rim-rattling dunks for his first two baskets to open his Lakers' era.

Long way to go

With the Lakers, James does not have a strong supporting cast like he did when he left Cleveland for Miami 8 years ago.

Lakers fans were intrigued to see how well James would mesh with his young teammates, and how much he can help them improve on their dismal 35-47 record of a year ago.

James joins a franchise that has missed the playoffs in each of their last 5 season, the longest playoff drought in franchise history for the 16-time NBA champions.

He is just the latest to come through that revolving door on the dressing room as the longest tenured player is 21-year-old Ingram.

James said the Lakers are a young team and it will take time to improve.

"We got a long way to go to get to the Rockets," said James, adding they played better than in the first game.

Last season, James averaged 27.5 points, a career–high 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds.

James appeared in the NBA finals for the eighth straight year, where the Cavaliers were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

James will try to get his first win on Monday when the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs. – Rappler.com