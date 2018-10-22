Golden State sees its two-game winning streak snapped as Denver rolls on to its third straight win

Published 10:50 AM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Denver sent reigning NBA champions Golden State back to earth as the Nuggets dealt the Warriors their first loss, 100-98, at the Pepsi Center on Sunday, October 21 (October 22, Manila time).

The Nuggets remained perfect in 3 games thanks to Gary Harris' 28 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals and Nikola Jokic's near-triple-double outing of 23 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

Steph Curry saw his 30-point, 6-assist and 4-rebound performance go to waste as the Warriors succumbed to their first loss after winning their first two games in the young season. – Rappler.com