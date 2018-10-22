Houston absorbs its second loss in 3 games as Paul serves a two-game suspension

Published 11:39 AM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Houston Rockets badly missed the services of the suspended Chris Paul after falling short to the Los Angeles Clippers, 115-112, at the Staples Arena on Sunday, October 21 (October 22, Manila time).

Tobias Harris fired 23 points, Danilo Gallinari pumped in 20 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, while 3 others scored in twin digits as the Clippers nailed their second win in 3 games.

Without Paul, who was suspended for two games for figuring in a fight against Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo, the Rockets absorbed their second loss in 3 games.

James Harden paced Houston with 31 points, 14 assists and 4 rebounds while Clint Capela chalked up 23 points, 6 boards, 5 dimes and 3 blocks. – Rappler.com