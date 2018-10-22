The defending two-time NBA champions lose their first game after being stunned by the Denver Nuggets

Published 4:39 PM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Golden State head coach Steve Kerr reminded the Warriors that emotion alone couldn't win them games as they absorbed their first loss in the young NBA season.

Following impressive back-to-back wins, the defending two-time NBA champions were sent crashing back to earth after a thrilling 98-100 loss to the unbeaten Denver Nuggets on Monday, October 22.

"We're not where we need to be," said Kerr, whose Golden State led by as many as 12 in the 1st quarter and by 2 points at halftime but was outscored 33-21 in the 3rd period.

The Warriors had a chance to force overtime only to witness Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez deny Damian Jones' potential game-winning layup as the time expired.

Denver missed 3 free throws in the final 1:30 minutes that left the comeback door ajar for the Warriors but the title favorites failed to capitalize.

Although praising his wards' "competitive juice and spirit," Kerr highlighted that sloppy play doomed them.

Golden State committed 18 turnovers, a far cry from Denver's 8.

"We can't expect to win every game on emotion," Kerr said. "We've got to win on execution and intelligence. We'll get there."

The Warriors return home to host the Phoenix Suns at the Oracle Arena on Tuesday, October 23. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com