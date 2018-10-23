The Warriors demolish their opponents a day after absorbing a painful loss to Denver

Published 12:54 PM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors overpowered the Phoenix Suns in a blowout 123-103 win on Tuesday, October 23, at the Oracle Arena.

Steph Curry waxed hot in the 3rd quarter to lead the drubbing with 29 points after going 11-of-18 from the field.

Kevin Durant followed with 22 points after leading the Warriors to a first half to a 70-47 lead at the half.

The Warriors were missing the services of point guard Shaun Livingston due to a left knee contusion he picked up from the defending champions' first loss of the season against the Denver Nuggets.

Steve Kerr allowed his bench players to shine punctuated by Alfonzo McKinnie made 2-foot dunk off Jonas Jerebko's assist for the 114-90 lead. Warriors' first round No. 28 pick Jacob Evans also made his first basket in the NBA in the last 3:07 minutes of the game.

However, the Suns who were locked down for most the game rallied back halfway through the 4th quarter as Devin Booker led Phoenix to finish with 28 points to go with 6 assists and 5 boards. – Rappler.com