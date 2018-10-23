The LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers drop to 0-3 in the season in an overtime thriller

Published 1:42 PM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drained a clutch triple to send their game against the San Antonio Spurs to overtime, only to lose by one point, 142-143, on Tuesday, October 23, at the Staples Center.

Patty Mills' jumper in the last 6.8 seconds of overtime gave San Antonio the lead, and James missed his last-ditch effort for a go-ahead bucket.

As the Lakers were leading by 6 points, the Spurs went on a 5-0 run capped off by Rudy Gay's triple to get within one, 141-142. James drew a foul, but missed two crucial free throws with 12.8 ticks to go in the game.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with a double-double of 37 points and 10 rebounds, while Demar DeRozan followed with 32 points and 14 boards.

Kyle Kuzma stepped up to star for the Lakers with 37 points, just short of his career-high of 38. James led the Lakers in the final period of regulation to record a double-double of 32 points and 14 boards.

In the last 1:10 of the 4th quarter, the Lakers erased the Spurs' 8-point lead, thanks to a Javale McGee dunk with 1:04 left and back-to-back triples by Kuzma and James.

The Spurs had the possession in the last 2.4 seconds of regulation, but DeRozan missed a jumper as the clock expired.

The Lakers were without Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram who are serving their respective game suspensions after taking part in the 4th quarter melee against the Houston Rockets last Sunday, October 21. – Rappler.com