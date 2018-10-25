Los Angeles coach Luke Walton has been irked by the disparity in free throws awarded to the Lakers and their opponents

NEW YORK, USA – Los Angeles coach Luke Walton knew it would cost him when he ripped the officiating of the Lakers' 143-142 overtime loss to San Antonio, and the price was a $15,000 fine.

"Lakers head coach Luke Walton has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating," NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe said in a statement on Wednesday.

A frustrated Walton had prefaced his post-game remarks on Monday by saying he had to speak out, even knowing a fine was coming.

"I wasn't going to say anything. I was going to save my money, but I just can't anymore," said Walton, who for the second straight game was irked by the disparity in free throws awarded to the Lakers and their opponents.

Noting that the Lakers outscored the Spurs 74-50 in the paint, Walton said it was incomprehensible that the Lakers players driving aggressively to the rim did not draw more fouls that sent them to the free-throw line.

The Spurs made 38 trips to the foul line on Monday. The 27 free throws attempted by San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan were one more than the 26 free throws attempted by the entire Lakers team.

Walton noted that Josh Hart didn't get to the free throw line once against the Spurs.

"All he does is attack the rim. Zero free throws tonight. Zero," Walton fumed. "If we are going to play a certain way, let's not reward people for flopping 30 feet from the hole on plays that have nothing to do with that possession.

"They're just flopping just to see if they get a foul call. And then (to) not reward players that are physically going to the basket and getting hit – it's not right." – Rappler.com