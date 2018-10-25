Washington's Markieff Morris gets slapped with a $15,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct while at the bench

Published 10:01 AM, October 25, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – The NBA fined Markieff Morris $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct on Wednesday, October 24, after the Washington Wizards forward twice gave a tug on the shorts of Portland's Seth Curry.

Morris wasn't even in the game at the time of the incident, on the final play of regulation in the Wizards' 125-124 overtime triumph over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Curry was in the corner of the three-point arc with his team in possession of the ball when Morris – standing near the Wizards' bench, reached out and pulled on the back of his shorts not once but twice.

Portland's Damian Lillard, bringing the ball up the court, didn't go to Curry, who gestured his impatience with Morris's antics.

No foul was called, and Morris's response to the fine on Twitter Wednesday was four laughing emojis.

"It's all good..At least we got the win!" he posted.

The NBA fined Markieff Morris $15,000 for pulling on Seth Curry's pants during play (while Morris was on the bench) in order to distract him. @BryanKalbrosky has more details here: https://t.co/7sjLDRpmpS pic.twitter.com/boS1kutEsr — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 24, 2018

– Rappler.com