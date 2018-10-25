The NBA superstar flirts with a triple-double and gets his first victory as a Los Angeles Laker

Published 12:57 PM, October 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James got his first taste of victory as a Los Angeles Laker in a 131-113 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA on Wednesday, October 24 (Thursday, October 25, Manila time) at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

James flirted with a triple-double, dropping 19 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds before sitting out the 4th quarter.

Seven Los Angeles players finished in double figures led by Lance Stephenson, who delivered 23 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, as the Lakers crashed into the win column after a 0-3 start.

The Lakers played minus Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram, who served the first of their multiple suspensions for figuring in a brawl between the Lakers and the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.(READ: Ingram, Rondo, Paul suspended after Lakers-Rockets brawl)

Rondo got slapped with a three-game ban while Ingram got dealt with a four-game suspension.

But it hardly mattered as the Lakers came out swinging in the 2nd quarter where they outscored the Suns, 44-24.

JaVale McGee dropped 20 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17 for the Lakers, who erected a 22-point advantage, 76-54, by halftime.

Devin Booker paced the Suns with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists but left the game in the 3rd quarter due to a strained left hamstring.

Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick this year, finished with 22 points and 11 boards. – Rappler.com