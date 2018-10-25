The two-time league MVP dazzles yet again and moves into 5th place on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers list

Published 1:31 PM, October 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Steph Curry again put out a reminder that he’s the NBA’s best shooter.

Curry erupted for 51 points in just 3 quarters as the Golden State Warriors blasted the Washington Wizards, 144-122, on Wednesday night, October 24 (Thursday, October 25, Manila time) at Oracle Arena in Oakland

The two-time league MVP – who shot 11-of-16 from the three-point range – heated up early, draining 5 triples before finishing with 21 points right in the opening quarter.

Curry passed Jamal Crawford and moved into 5th place on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers list. It also marked his sixth career game where he scored 50 or more points.

Kevin Durant also dropped 30 points on top of 8 rebounds and 7 assists as the Warriors picked up their third win in 4 outings.

Klay Thompson added 19 points for the Warriors, who cruised to an 18-points advantage by the end of the 3rd quarter, 115-97.

Bradley Beal lead the Wizards with 23 points and Kelly Ooubre Jr added 17.

– Rappler.com