'I am just playing with confidence and playing within myself,' says Steph Curry after amassing 2,162 career threes

Published 2:36 PM, October 25, 2018

OAKLAND, USA – Stephen Curry had 11 three-pointers en route to a 51-point performance as the Golden State Warriors throttled the Washington Wizards, 144-122, on Wednesday, October 24 (Thursday, October 25, Manila time).

The two-time NBA MVP Curry moved into fifth on the league's all-time three point scoring list and heard cheers of "MVP, MVP" from the Warriors' faithful.

Curry, who played just 3 quarters against the Wizards on Wednesday, drained his 11th three from 32 feet late in the 3rd quarter.

"To have a night like tonight where everything is clicking, I just want to embrace it," said Curry, who now has 2,162 career threes. "I put a lot of work in over the summer and I got a great group of guys that I get to go to work with every night.

"I am just playing with confidence and playing within myself.

"We are definitely on the same page. It is a matter of staying focused and giving the best effort we can."

Curry shot 15-for-24 from the field, 11-for-16 from beyond the arc and 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

He chipped in 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 32 minutes of action.

"The last 3 in the 1st quarter was probably the funniest thing I've experienced on the court," Curry said.

"Two guys on our team are yelling at the time, from the time I was at the free throw line: 'Don't pass it. Don't pass it. You better shoot it.'

"That's going through my head while I'm dribbling down. That's kind of all the motivation you need just to launch it. Thankfully it went in."

Kevin Durant added 30 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, and Draymond Green added 12 assists to help two-time defending champions finish with 37 total assists.

"It was a joy to be on the same court with that. That was sick," Durant said of Curry.

Curry has scored 30 or more points in 4 of his first 5 games to start the 2018-19 season for the Warriors who have won four consecutive games against the Wizards.

"It's just one of those nights you just have so much fun playing the game," Curry said. "Taking some dare shots and trying to sustain that for as long as I'm out there on the floor."

Curry's third triple of the night in the 1st quarter moved him past Jamal Crawford (2,153) for fifth place.

The Warriors (4-1) have defeated the Wizards (1-3) for the 14th time in their last 16 matchups.

Bradley Beal finished with 23 points while Kelly Oubre came off the bench to score 17 points in the loss. – Rappler.com