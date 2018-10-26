The NBA Most Valuable Player says the injury is 'nothing serious'

Published 9:54 AM, October 26, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden will miss two games with a left hamstring strain, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said Thursday, October 25 (Friday, October 26, Manila time).

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni had already said Harden was "very doubtful" for Friday's home game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and an MRI exam confirmed the strain.

"He was diagnosed with a grade one-plus left hamstring strain," Morey said in a statement. "Harden will also miss the Rockets next two games and will be re-evaluated prior to upcoming road trip."

Harden, 29, scored 29 points before departing the Rockets' 100-89 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday with little more than 5 minutes left.

Harden, who missed 7 games last season with a grade two hamstring strain, told reporters after Wednesday's game that this injury was not as severe.

"It's nothing serious. Nothing serious," he said. "It's not close to last year. Just being cautious."

The Rockets, beaten in the Western Conference finals last year by the Golden State Warriors, have lost 3 of their 4 games in the young season.

They are 13th in the West before their battle with the Clippers.

Houston will have former Clipper Chris Paul back from a two-game suspension for fighting with Lakers player Rajon Rondo for Friday's game. – Rappler.com