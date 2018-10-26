The Suns turn 6-year-old Teddy Mazzini's frown upside down

MANILA, Philippines – It was a complete turnaround for the boy from Tucson, Arizona who had no one show up for his sixth birthday.

Teddy Mazzini was given the royal treatment by NBA team Phoenix Suns after he celebrated his birthday by his lonesome when his invited kindergarten classmates did not attend his pizza party.

Mazzini watched the Suns face the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on Thursday, October 25, and he was gifted his own Phoenix jersey with "Teddy" written in the back.

TEDDY IS IN THE BUILDING! pic.twitter.com/jiht7INcgU — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 25, 2018

He also met with Suns players Trevor Ariza and Josh Jackson.

Pregame good luck pic.twitter.com/8Mdpg29YW8 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 25, 2018

Mazzini went viral after his mother, Sil, posted his photo on Facebook showing him sitting alone in his own pizza party since his friends and their parents were no-shows.

Birthday greetings poured in for Mazzini, and the Suns showed their love for him by inviting him to a home game against the Lakers.

How about we celebrate with thousands at our place! Tickets to Wednesday’s #SunsVSLakers game are all yours Teddy! Talk soon! https://t.co/YL3zjDX9JW — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 22, 2018

Mazzini even had hitmaker DJ Khaled and Miami Heat star Hassan Whiteside greet him.

