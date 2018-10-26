With Lakers legend Kobe Bryant watching for the first time, Los Angeles hands the Denver Nuggets their first loss

Published 1:28 PM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James proved to be right when he said the Los Angeles Lakers would just get better.

James posted his first triple-double as a Laker but also drew solid support as Los Angeles dealt the Denver Nuggets their first loss, 121-114, in the NBA on Thursday, October 25 (Friday, October 26, Manila time).

Just a day after snapping their 0-3 start, the Lakers rallied to back-to-back wins with James – who tallied his 74th career triple-double – unloading 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Six Lakers finished in double figures as Lance Stephenson sparked the late rally and young guns Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart also knocked in key baskets inside the final 4 minutes.

Kuzma fired 22 points and Javale McGee had 21 points and 7 boards.

Kyle Kuzma comes up with the steal and slams it home! #LakeShow @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/aESKuYyheR — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2018

Hart, who tied the game at 108 with 3:49 minutes left, finished with 12 points, while Stephenson also scored 12, highllighted by back-to-back triples that fueled the Lakers' comeback from 8 points down late in the 4th quarter.

The Lakers handed the Nuggets their first loss in 5 games with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant watching from courtside seat for the first time since James' arrival in LA.

– Rappler.com