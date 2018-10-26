The win-now Rockets look hell-bent on adding one more star to their roster

Published 4:47 PM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Houston Rockets have cranked up their championship aspirations after reportedly offering 4 first-round picks for controversial Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Jimmy Butler, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Having already signed Carmelo Anthony in the off-season, the win-now Rockets are still hell-bent on adding one more star to their roster to combat the five-strong All-Star lineup of the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

This offer was made despite the fact that the 29-year-old’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, essentially giving Houston no guarantee that Butler would even be there next year. (LOOK: Jimmy Butler booed then showered with 'MVP' chants)

As such, a lot of Twitter personalities gave their hot take on the Rockets’ steep offer.

Four first-round picks for Jimmy Butler? I admit I don't know the NBA but I do know crazy. — Phil Rogers (@philgrogers) October 25, 2018

Can Jimmy Butler still be on Chicago, please? We'll take those FOUR FIRST ROUND DRAFT PICKS



I'm lost. If you're Houston, why wouldn't you just wait until next year & save the picks? You still aren't very likely to beat Durant, so if this is "win now," then, man, what a gamble. — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) October 25, 2018

Oh my.@wojespn reporting the Rockets are offering FOUR 1st-round draft picks to the Wolves in exchange for Jimmy Butler https://t.co/2LBOdjQOuY — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 25, 2018

No word yet on whether or not the Wolves will pounce on the offer.

After a very heated conflict with his own teammates and management in the off-season, Butler is still leading Minnesota with averages of 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a staggering 3.8 steals in 4 games. (READ: Clock’s ticking on T'wolves with Jimmy Butler trade request) – Rappler.com