Houston offers 4 first-round picks for Jimmy Butler
MANILA, Philippines – The Houston Rockets have cranked up their championship aspirations after reportedly offering 4 first-round picks for controversial Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Jimmy Butler, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Having already signed Carmelo Anthony in the off-season, the win-now Rockets are still hell-bent on adding one more star to their roster to combat the five-strong All-Star lineup of the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
This offer was made despite the fact that the 29-year-old’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, essentially giving Houston no guarantee that Butler would even be there next year. (LOOK: Jimmy Butler booed then showered with 'MVP' chants)
As such, a lot of Twitter personalities gave their hot take on the Rockets’ steep offer.
Four first-round picks for Jimmy Butler? I admit I don't know the NBA but I do know crazy.— Phil Rogers (@philgrogers) October 25, 2018
Can Jimmy Butler still be on Chicago, please? We'll take those FOUR FIRST ROUND DRAFT PICKS— Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) October 25, 2018
I'm lost. If you're Houston, why wouldn't you just wait until next year & save the picks? You still aren't very likely to beat Durant, so if this is "win now," then, man, what a gamble.
Oh my.@wojespn reporting the Rockets are offering FOUR 1st-round draft picks to the Wolves in exchange for Jimmy Butler https://t.co/2LBOdjQOuY— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 25, 2018
No word yet on whether or not the Wolves will pounce on the offer.
After a very heated conflict with his own teammates and management in the off-season, Butler is still leading Minnesota with averages of 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a staggering 3.8 steals in 4 games. (READ: Clock’s ticking on T'wolves with Jimmy Butler trade request) – Rappler.com