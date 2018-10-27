Kevin Durant unloads 25 of his 41 points during the Warriors' huge fourth-quarter run

Published 10:31 AM, October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Durant fueled Golden State's huge fourth-quarter surge as the Warriors ran away with a 128-100 victory over the New York Knicks in NBA action at the Madison Square Garden on Friday, October 26 (Saturday, October 27, Manila time).

Durant unleashed 25 of his 41 points in the final period on top of 9 rebounds and 5 assists while Steph Curry also pumped in 29 points on a 6-of-11 clip from three-point range.

The Knicks led after 3 quarters, 84-81, before the Warriors outscored them, 47-16, in another typical blistering run from the defending champions.

Draymond Green scored 18 and Klay Thompson also had 12 points as the Warriors rolled to their fifth win in 6 games.

Durant drew a lot of attention even before the game as Knicks fans hope he will consider heading to New York when he becomes a free agent next year.

A billboard recruiting Durant even went up on a building near Madison Square Garden.

A billboard recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks just went up outside Madison Square Garden ( via Dennis Roitman) https://t.co/CM0EFNQPZZ pic.twitter.com/ofEexWkqFv — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 25, 2018

DeMarcus Cousins, who has yet to play for the Warriors due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, got ejected from the bench in the 1st quarter.

It was unclear why Cousins, who was wearing street clothes, got assessed with a technical foul and ejected. – Rappler.com