Still recovering from injury, the four-time All-Star tallies his first career statistics as a Warrior – a technical and an ejection

Published 1:39 PM, October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – DeMarcus Cousins has yet to officially suit up for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA but has already incurred his first ejection of the 2018-2019 season.

Dressed in street clothes, the temperamental center was tossed out late in the 1st quarter of the Warriors' road game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, October 27, for arguing with an official.

Cousins was whistled for a technical foul with 2:28 minutes left in the maiden period before he was ultimately thrown out by referee Scott Foster.

DeMarcus Cousins got ejected before even playing a second with the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/UWAyv7xSvu — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 27, 2018

"Cousins took exception to the ruling and during the timeout, he was ejected for one technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct," Foster said.

Foster did not go into detail about what Cousins said to him.

Apparently, the ejection marked a lot of things for Cousins, who is still recuperating from a torn achilles injury that sidelined him for the latter part of last season when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Since he has yet to play a game, the four-time All-Star had the technical and ejection as his first career statistics as a Warrior. He became the first Golden State player to get thrown out this season.

Cousins also became the third player in the last 15 season to get tossed out in a game he didn't play.

The first Warriors player to get ejected this season is DeMarcus Cousins.



It's the 3rd time in the last 15 seasons that a player has gotten ejected in a game he didn't play.



The other two were Chris Paul in 2007 and Sam Cassell in 2008 (he didn't appear in a game that season). pic.twitter.com/jNLv7O63Ak — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 27, 2018

Despite Cousins being sent to the locker room, the Warriors rolled on to a rousing 128-100 win over the Knicks behind Kevin Durant's 41 points. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com