Toronto sets a franchise record with its sixth straight win to start the NBA season

Published 4:42 PM, October 27, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kyle Lowry finished with 20 points and 12 assists as Toronto added to their perfect start with a 116-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA on Friday, October 26 (Saturday, October 27, Manila time).

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and Toronto set a franchise record with its sixth straight win to start the season.

"He's really good," said Raptors coach Nick Nurse of Lowry. "Each year that goes by, he starts being able to pick out things and see it more clearly."

Toronto has now surpassed the 5-0 start they compiled in the 2015-2016 season.

Lowry has recorded 10 or more assists for a career-best fourth straight game and is the first Toronto player to achieve this since Jose Calderon had 5 in a row 6 years ago.

Kawhi Leonard (21) & Kyle Lowry (20) combine for 41 PTS as the @Raptors move to 6-0 on the season! #WeTheNorth #KiaTipOff18 pic.twitter.com/geF89oKzW3 — NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2018

Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points, Danny Green had 15 and Serge Ibaka finished with 11.

DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, who trailed by 17 points in the first quarter. Luka Doncic scored 22 points, and Wesley Matthews had 21 in the loss.

In other games, the Los Angeles Clippers took advantage of a missing James Harden to easily beat the struggling Houston Rockets 133-113.

Montrezl Harrell scored a career-high 30 points off the bench to help the Clippers rout the short-handed Rockets who fell to 1-4 on the season.

Without Harden, Houston had to rely on ageing journeyman Carmelo Anthony who led the Rockets with 24 points.

It was the Clippers' second win this season over the Rockets, who played without Harden due to a hamstring injury. (READ: Houston's Harden to miss 2 games with hamstring strain)

Chris Paul had 12 points and 8 assists against his former team in his return after being slapped with a two-game ban for a heated fight with Los Angeles Lakers player Rajon Rondo.

Game results

Golden State def. New York, 128-100

Toronto def. Dallas, 116-107

Sacramento def. Washington, 116- 112

LA Clippers def. Houston, 133-113

Milwaukee def. Minnesota, 125-95

New Orleans def. Brooklyn, 117-115

Charlotte def. Chicago, 135-106

