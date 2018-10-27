The Warriors superstar says he expects every other team to try to knock off the defending NBA champions

Published 5:23 PM, October 27, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Golden State Warriors got a surprise scare from the New York Knicks.

But Kevin Durant said being the defending NBA champions means every other team is trying to knock you off that lofty perch.

"They challenged us tonight. It's better to be the hunted and get everybody's best game. It brings out the best in us," Durant said.

Durant scored 25 of his 41 points in the final period as the Warriors manhandled the Knicks in a huge fourth-quarter outburst, 128-100, on Friday, October 26 (Saturday, October 27, Manila time) at Madison Square Garden. (READ: Durant fires 41 as Warriors sink Knicks)

"I just tried to be aggressive and score," Durant said. "I thought our 3rd quarter was pretty bad. I tried to give us a spark by scoring in the 4th and it got us going."

He finished 17 of 24 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from three-point range, and seized 9 rebounds.

Durant said his pre-game preparation was just the way he likes it.

"I want to shoot good shots and shoot the shots I practice every day and shoot them with confidence. I want to prepare right before the game so I can come out here and be myself when the lights turn on."

You can guard him, foul him & double-team him…



but you can’t stop him pic.twitter.com/EZfkoBD86u — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 27, 2018

Durant could become a free agent at the end of the season and the Knicks are considered to be one of the teams interested in wooing him.

He received a loud ovation when he was introduced and there's a billboard on a building near the famed arena urging him to sign with the Knicks.

Golden State outscored New York 47-16 in the 4th quarter.

Stephen Curry added 29 points and sank 6 three-pointers, giving him at least 5 from beyond the arc in every game this season.

Curry delivered his career best performance of 54 points at Madison Square Garden in 2013.

Tim Hardaway scored 24 points for the Knicks, who have dropped 5 in a row after a season-opening win over Atlanta.

Frank Ntilikina scored 17 points and Trey Burke had 15 for the Knicks, who jumped out to a 16-10 lead. – Rappler.com