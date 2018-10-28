Rudy Gobert and Ricky Rubio drop double-doubles as Utah deals the short-handed New Orleans its first loss of the season

October 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Rudy Gobert paced the attack as the Utah Jazz handed the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans their first loss of the NBA season with a 132-111 win on Saturday, October 27 (Sunday October 28, Manila time).

Leading scorer Anthony Davis was missing from the Pelicans offense because of a strained right elbow.

France's Gobert finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds and Spain's Ricky Rubio had 28 points and 12 assists for the Jazz, who beat the Pelicans 3 out of 4 times last season.

American Donovan Mitchell scored 22 for Utah, which led by as many as 28 points in the 3rd quarter and were ahead 102-82 at the start of the 4th in front of a crowd of 16,300 at the Smoothie King Center arena.

Davis played through the elbow injury on Friday against Brooklyn but couldn't go against the Jazz and his status for Monday's contest in Denver will be determined after he visits the team doctors.

The Pelicans cut the Jazz lead to 110-102 on Wesley Johnson's three-pointer with 6:34 left. But Rubio responded with 6 free throws during a 10-2 Jazz run.

Nikola Mirotic scored 15 of his 25 points in the 1st quarter and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Pelicans, who had not trailed by more than 13 points in the previous 4 games.

