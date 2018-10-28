DeMar DeRozan flirts with a triple-double as San Antonio spoils Los Angeles' bid for a third straight win

Published 11:52 AM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – DeMar DeRozan flirts with a triple-double as the San Antonio Spurs rally from a double-digit deficit to turn back the Los Angeles Lakers, 110-106, in NBA action at the AT&T Center in Texas on Saturday, October 27 (Sunday, October 28, Manila time).

DeRozan pumped in 30 points, including a putback of his own miss that put the Spurs ahead, 93-91, with 10 minutes left after trailing at 77-88. He also hauled down 12 rebounds and dished out 8 assists.

The Spurs also overcame another huge outing from LeBron James, who finished with a game-high 35 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Spurs pulled ahead by 8 points, 106-98, but the Lakers again threatened within a point,106-105, after James knocked in 4 straight points and later dished out to Josh Hart, who drained a triple.

DeRozan then responded with a fadeaway jumper on Hart with 15.9 seconds left as the Spurs held on for the win.

The Spurs improved to 3-2 while spoiling the Lakers' bid for a third straight victory (2-3).

Congrats to Coach Gregg Popovich of the @spurs on becoming the 5th coach to surpass 1,200 wins! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/AlPLr0YPo9 — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2018

Bryn Forbes fired 16 points and Rudy Gay had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge also scored 15.

Kyle Kuzma finished with 15 points and Lance Stephenson added 14 points for the Lakers, who shot 53 percent in the first half and led by as many as 14 points early, 51-37.

The game also marked a couple of milestones with San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich becoming the 5th coach to surpass 1,200 wins and James also moving up to 4th on the league's all-time 30-point games.

– Rappler.com