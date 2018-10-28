The Lakers superstar moves up in the league's all-time scoring, all-time 30-point games, and all-time field goals lists

Published 1:47 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's another season, another milestone for LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar moved up to 6th in the NBA's all-time scoring list and became the league's active overall points leader after passing Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki.

Needing 21 points to surpass Nowitzki's 31,187 points, James fired 35 points in a 106-110 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, October 28, to pile up 31,202 points.

He notched his 21st point on a midrange jumper with 7:51 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.

With the way James consistently performs, Nowitzki is convinced he has a crack at Lakers giant Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who holds the No. 1 spot in the all-time scoring list with a whopping 38,387 points.

"His (James') numbers have been unbelievable. He doesn't seem to slow down. The stuff he was doing last year in year 15 was incredible. If he keeps this up, he can pass Kareem," Nowitzki told ESPN.

Up next for James is Wilt Chamberlain (31,419 points) and Michael Jordan (32,292 points), who are at 5th and 4th places, respectively.

Aside from climbing up in the all-time scoring list, James also surpassed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the league's all-time 30-point games list.

With his 35-point outing, the four-time Most Valuable Player now has 432 30-point games to eclipse Bryant's 431.

James also passed Shaquille O'Neal for 6th on the all-time field goals list in the 3rd quarter. In his 19-year career, O'Neal finished with 11,330.

"Dirk has always been one of my favorite players. Shaq is the most dominant player to ever play this game," said James.

"So to be in the same conversation as those guys is a tribute."

– with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com