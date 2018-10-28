It has been nothing but rough for the Cleveland Cavaliers post-LeBron

Published 11:34 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Cleveland Cavaliers in the post-LeBron James era (part two) have been off to a woeful start.

After 6 straight losses to open the season, Cavs' management has fired head coach Tyronn Lue and will be replaced by assistant Larry Drew, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After firing Ty Lue, Cleveland planning to promote Larry Drew to interim coach, sources tell ESPN. Management meeting with Drew now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2018

Lue took over David Blatt as head tactician midway through the 2015-2016 season, winning his first NBA championship as a head coach in the process after defeating Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors in 7 games.

He would then coach the Cavs to two more NBA Finals appearances, albeit losing to the souped-up Warriors each time.

Lue was also a two-time champ from 2000-2001 as a point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James' current team. – Rappler.com