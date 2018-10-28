After an abrupt sacking, coach Tyronn Lue gets showered with appreciation by his past and present Cavs players

Published 1:35 AM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Not long after news broke that the Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach Tyronn Lue, his current and former players took to social media to appreciate him for their time together in Cleveland. (READ: Cavaliers fire head coach Ty Lue after 0-6 start)

Despite already being busy playing with the up-and-coming Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James still found time to thank his former coach for their "partnership" that gave Cleveland a historic NBA championship.

T Lue thanks for the memories and more importantly our partnership bringing a to that deserved city/fan base. U know how to find me — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2018

Kevin Love, the only remaining member of the original Cavs “Big Three” still in Cleveland, likewise thanked Lue on Instagram, saying that the mentor helped him see the "big picture" and appreciate the "life changing experiences and teaching points."

With Lue on the sidelines, James and Love led the Cavs to their first title in franchise history last 2015, ending a 52-year title drought for the city.

Lue took over former head coach David Blatt midway through that season, which would turn out to be the year they defeat the Golden State Warriors after overcoming a 3-1 finals deficit.

Other prominent Cavs players also shared their sentiments for Lue, like Tristan Thompson and JR Smith.

Thompson called Lue a "great leader" as Smith thanked him for their 3 straight finals romp.

Former assistant coach Larry Drew is set to take over for the Cavs on an interim basis.

