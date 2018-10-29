Steph Curry surpasses George McCloud with at least 5 triples in all 7 games this season

Published 9:50 AM, October 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Stephen Curry set an NBA record after draining 7 three-pointers en route to a 35-point performance as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 120-114 on Sunday, October 28 (Monday, October 28, Philippine time).

Curry scored 16 points in the 1st quarter and drained his final three-pointer of the contest with 67 seconds remaining to make it 115-108.

Curry has made at least 5 triples in all 7 games this season to surpass George McCloud's NBA record of 6 straight in 1995.

Kevin Durant tallied 34 points for the Warriors, who appeared to be cruising to victory before the Nets stormed back with some superb three-point shooting of their own in front of a crowd of 17,700 at the Barclays Center.

"They got hot in the 4th to try to make it interesting, but we made enough plays down the stretch to obviously get the win," said Curry.

The Warriors have won 4 straight since and their previous 3 wins were by 20 points or more. They failed to equal the franchise record of 4 straight 20 point wins set by the San Francisco Warriors in the 1966-67 season.

"I think the three-pointer got them back in the game and ended up we had to play a little bit and execute down the stretch, so it was a solid outing for us," Durant said.

Draymond Green had a season-high 13 assists while Klay Thompson struggled from beyond the arc, going 1-for-5. He finished with 18 points on Sunday and is 5-of-36 overall from three-point range this season.

D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Caris LeVert had 23 for the Nets, who made 20 three-pointers in 42 attempts and cut a 19-point deficit down to 2.

"The way the first half went we easily could have kind of folded and that's not what kind of guys we have in that locker room," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

"They're a resilient bunch and I thought they competed their tails off and it was good for the fans to see that we didn't just succumb to their talent or their aura so to speak." – Rappler.com