Oklahoma City finally barges into the winning column after dropping its first 4 games behind 3 players breaching the 20-point mark

Published 11:08 AM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The struggling Oklahoma City Thunder finally got out of its rut after downing the Phoenix Suns, 117-110, for its first win in the NBA on Monday, October 29.

Russell Westbrook flirted with a triple-double of 23 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals as the Thunder finally barged into the winning column after dropping their first 4 games of the young season.

Paul George delivered another 23 points to go with 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks and Nerlens Noel pumped in 20 points, 15 rebounds and 4 steals in the win.

Ellie Okobo and TJ Warren topscored for the Suns with 18 points apiece as star Devin Booker missed the game due to a strained left hamstring.

Phoenix crashed to its fifth straight loss for a 1-5 record, which ranks last in the Western Conference. – Rappler.com