Golden State's Klay Thompson surpasses teammate Steph Curry for the single game 3-pointer record

Published 10:35 AM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors are still on fire, thanks to Klay Thompson who made history after sinking his 14th triple for the single-game 3-pointer record on Tuesday, October 30.

Thompson surpassed teammate Steph Curry's record when he was left open for a triple at the right flank, catapulting the Warriors to 113-69 over the Chicago Bulls with 4:53 left in the 3rd quarter.

The 3-pointer that put Klay Thompson at the top of the NBA record book for 3PM in a game! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/tCfXNFVdvv — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 30, 2018

Klay Thompson has made 14 3-pointers tonight, passing his teammate Stephen Curry for the most in a game in NBA history.



It's the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/OvCqLURC6I — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2018

That was Thompson's last shot in a game where he tallied a total of 52 points after going 18-of-29 from the field and 14-of-24 from beyond the arc in the Warriors' 149-124 win over Chicago.

But the sweet-shooting guard did not only make history down the stretch, but had also shattered records since the opening period.

Thompson was all fired up from the start as he buried 6 triples in the 1st quarter alone, surpassing his season-high of 5 threes. He notched 22 points to help the reigning NBA champions surge into a 44-28 lead.

Klay Thompson made more 3-pointers in the 1st quarter tonight (6) than he had all season entering the game (5).



He scored 22 points in the 1st quarter, his most in a GAME this season. pic.twitter.com/oTjK7KUk9O — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2018

By halftime, Thompson tallied 10 three-pointers which was the most in NBA history in any half since Chandler Parsons of the Houston Rockets on January 24, 2014, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Shooting slump over.



Klay Thompson has 10 3-pointers at halftime, the most in NBA history in a 1st half and tying the most in any half (Chandler Parsons, 2nd half vs Grizzlies on Jan. 24, 2014). pic.twitter.com/JzcYXrnXYf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2018

The Dubs put up another 48 points in the second quarter, and reached the halftime buzzer leading by an incredible 42-point margin at 92-50.

With the game as good as won, it became simply a question of whether the red-hot Thompson would surpass Curry's three-pointer benchmark.

Thompson tied Curry's mark with his 13th three of the night with 7:12 remaining in the third quarter. Curry added 23 points and passed out 5 assists.

Kevin Durant had 14 points while Alfonzo McKinnie came off the bench to weigh in with 19 points. Quinn Cook also had 14 points off the bench.

Elsewhere on Monday, the eagerly anticipated match-up between the league's last two unbeaten teams, the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto and Milwaukee, saw the Bucks run out winners by 124-109.

The Bucks were missing Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol earlier Monday after suffering a blow to the head against Orlando at the weekend.

The Raptors meanwhile were missing Kawhi Leonard, opting to rest the star forward for the contest.

With Antetokounmpo missing, the Bucks spread the scoring around with no fewer than seven players reaching double figures.

Ersan Ilyasova led the scoring with 19 points while Malcolm Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe both had 17 points apiece.

The Bucks now lead the Eastern Conference with seven wins out of seven and are off to their best start since 1971-1972, a season after the club won its only NBA crown. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com