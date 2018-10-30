Before the second half, Steph Curry sees the box scores and tells Klay Thompson: ‘Go get it’

Published 5:40 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Klay Thompson was shooting the lights out of United Center and his record-breaking 14 three-pointers emerged as the highlight of the 149-124 demolition of the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, October 30 (Monday, US time).

Thompson broke teammate Stephen Curry's NBA record for most three-point field goals in a single game of 13 when he nailed his 14th three of the night midway through the third quarter.

The sweet-shooting guard later revealed Curry had urged him to go for his record as he continued to drain a series of three-pointers.

"Before I went out for the second half, Steph just looked at the box score and said 'Go get it,'" Thompson told reporters.

"That shows the unselfishness that's within him. Same with K.D (Kevin Durant), Draymond (Green) and everyone else that was out there on the floor with me, just trying to find me and give me good looks," he added.

When you see your bestie flourishing pic.twitter.com/b8j4sFst9K — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 30, 2018

The 28-year-old Thompson — who has struggled to find his scoring touch in the opening weeks of the season — finished the game with 52 points as the Warriors improved to 6-1 in the Western Conference.

"I forced a few bad shots, but I was so anxious. Anytime there's an NBA record at stake you kind of get a little nervous,” added the player of the game.

"I'm just so blessed to be able to play with the guys I do. It was an amazing night that I'll never forget."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr meanwhile said he was unaware that the team were doing their best to engineer Thompson's record-breaking night.

"I didn't even realize what was happening record-wise until they called a time out in the third quarter," Kerr said.

"I heard Klay saying 'two more, two more' and I didn't even know who had the record at that point...At that point the guys were just feeding Klay and felt for him because he's had a rough start to the season. But he got it going tonight to say the least."

Thompson will be relishing this moment first but everyone in the NBA will surely be on the lookout for him after this feat. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com