Published 10:21 AM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Cleveland Cavaliers finally crashed into the win column just two days after firing coach Tyronn Lue.

With deputy Larry Drew at the helm as acting head coach, the Cavs rolled to a 136-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks for their first win in 7 games in the NBA on Tuesday, October 30 (Wedenesday, October 31, Manila time) at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Rodney Hood pumped in 26 points to lead 7 Cavs players in double figures.

Lue, who steered Cleveland to the NBA championship in the 2015-2016 season behind LeBron James, got fired over the weekend after the Cavs got off to a 0-6 start.

“We really don’t know what’s going to happen tonight," said Drew. "We just wanted to put the first 6 games behind them as quickly as they could and be ready to turn the chapter, kind of a new season, sort of. And they came out and took the challenge, they played well.”

Drew holds 9-1 record as interim head coach last season during Lue’s medical absence.

Cedi Osman also scored 20 and point guard George Hill fired 17 points for the Cavs, who have been reeling since the departure of four-time Most Valuable PlayerJames.

The Cavs again played minus Kevin Love, who's expected to be sidelined for more than a month due to right toe injury.

"We've got to be a team that's able to make adjustments, kind of on the fly," said Drew.

Trae Young had 24 points to pace the Hawks, who slipped to 2-5.

