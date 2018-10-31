Coming off a 3-point game the last time out, the shifty guard explodes for a personal season-high in points

Published 1:29 PM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kyrie Irving played his best game for the Boston Celtics in the 2018-2019 NBA season, and incidentally, it came right after he dropped his afro haircut.

After a relatively quiet start to the season, the shifty guard delivered a personal season-high 31 points to go with 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal in the Celtics' 108-105 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, October 31.

Prior to his scoring outburst, Irving averaged 14.0 points in Boston's first 6 games and was coming off a silent 3-point outing in a 109-89 win against the Pistons last October 28.

31 PTS (10/16FG)

5 REBS

5 ASTS



Must've been the 'cut pic.twitter.com/dXkoJwGX6H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2018

The 26-year-old was coming off a knee surgery that prevented him from seeing action in the Celtics' deep playoff run last season that saw them fall short against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Missing significant time from the court, Irving showed rust as he missed his first 9 field goal attempts to finish with just 7 points in Boston's season-opening 105-87 win over the Philadelphia 76ers last October 17.

But it seems like Irving is now back in his old deadly form after dazzling the TD Garden with this dribble-and-finish spectacle:

The Celtics are currently 3rd in the East with a 5-2 card, just behind the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks (7-0) and Toronto Raptors (7-1). – Rappler.com